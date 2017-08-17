Gary Gygax famously relates the inception of skills into D&D as a result of having a character cross a river and someone asking "Can my character swim?" Since then skills began to creep into D&D and other RPG's at a furious pace. Eventually, most games added some skills or even made skill-based systems -- dispensing with classes altogether. Most gamers accept the premise of skills blithely, seeing them as another thing that their character can do and fail to recognize that some skills take away player agency from the table.

Player agency is the ability of the player to direct and control the outcome of the game by interacting with the narrative constructs of the game. It is at odds with character agency -- the mechanical advantage that a character has within a scenario. I'm not in favour of either extreme. That is my bias. In early role-playing games, those games with few or no skills on the character sheet, player agency ruled the day. A clever player could run a stupid character in a way that they solved all of the puzzles, negotiated with tyrants, and wooed the NPCs. The introduction of skills like perception, investigate, persuade, and deception tilted the scales in the other direction. Players could circumvent the game by picking up the dice and rolling. Neither is truly role-playing as they are either ignoring the character or the context. It is only through GM fiat in either case that pushes the players back to the middle-ground between pure gaming and pure narrativism. I abhor such heavy-handedness on the part of the GM, while others see it as part of the GM's sacred duty.

So what is a skill? In D&D these terms get broadly used to include knowledge, tactics, and actions. I think that giving a skill too broad of a definition is a problem. Survival, for instance, is predicated on the rule of three: three minutes without air, three hours of exposure, three days without water, three weeks without food. Knowing the priorities of survival is essential to the skill of surviving. These are the tactics -- the hierarchy of goals. Knowledge is knowing what plants have water, what food will make you sick, etc. The actions that you have are -- pitching a tent, tying a rope, extracting the good parts of the plant, etc. If your skill broadly encompasses all of these things what is left for the player to do but roll the dice?

Let's examine Persuasion in D&D:

"Persuasion. When you attempt to influence someone or a group of people with tact, social graces, or good nature, the GM might ask you to make a Charisma (Persuasion) check. Typically, you use persuasion when acting in good faith, to foster friendships, make cordial requests, or exhibit proper etiquette. Examples of persuading others include convincing a chamberlain to let your party see the king, negotiating peace between warring tribes, or inspiring a crowd of townsfolk."

By mixing the skill definition with the tactic -- how to inspire a crowd, you have taken away part of the game. There is no need for the party to determine what the motives of the townsfolk are, to figure out what would inspire them. This was included in the skill description. Role-playing gets closed down.

Here is where I'd like some feedback...

What if someone skilled at persuasion meant that you deliver your argument convincingly? One could argue that is just like being able to carry a lot of weight per trip. Choosing what to carry is the realm of the player; just as choosing what to say should be the realm of the player. If the GM gave the player with a skilled orator character more sentences to deliver the message; they are in effect allowing them to "carry more weight." For example, a crude speaker tries to convince a crowd of something. The crowd will turn away or tune out unless the first sentence can captivate them. The skilled orator gets three sentences before the crowd turns away. In both cases what the player says is crucial. If the speech is protracted, the great orator can move them along better. At each step of the "speech" the player must hook the audience with something that keeps them going. The orator gets three sentences to find a hook; the lout gets one.

This methodology extrapolates to all things. A character who is perceptive gets three-sentence descriptions; one who isn't gets one.

At first, it seems a bit crunchy to break up a skill-test like this. The skilled character doesn't get more dice or pluses -- they can't roll-play their way through the scenario. However, they do get an advantage and have control of the scenario. What are your thoughts?