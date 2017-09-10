Evening, long-timers. Gamegrene is old. The software is old and the server it lives on is even older. I'm faced with the choice of having to mothball the entire site (wherein I'd provide a standalone archive of it, for anyone to download and keep for their own posterity's sake) or figure out how to migrate it to software five or six years newer than it is expected to run on. For now, I'm moving forward with "figuring out how to migrate it" to a new server and new software.

This won't be without peril, solely because:

I don't really have the time to do it.

I don't have a huge amount of desire to make it pixel-perfect or exact.

It's not going to be a clean conversion. Things are gonna break or be lost. (Polls, methinks, most predominantly).

It will probably look like a "default theme" for a while, solely cos I'm not planning to spend a lot of effort retheming it.

Still, it's something I'm fixin' to do. Just throwin' it out there to the few still listening.

Still haven't played a tabletop RPG in a number of years. Heavy into boardgames though... Any interest in reading about that?

(If you're seeing this notice, nothing has visually changed, and there's no other Site Notices, the upgrade hasn't happen yet.)